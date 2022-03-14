OM Tim Elko

A hot bat from Tim Elko, who is tied for second in the SEC with seven home runs, has helped Ole Miss rise to No. 1 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25.

 Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss has taken over the top spot in the D1Baseball Top 25.

The Rebels (13-2) won three of four games against Alcorn State and Oral Roberts.  Ole Miss — previously ranked No. 2 — overtook Texas in the poll, as the Longhorns lost three games in the last week.

Mississippi State (10-7) maintained its spot at No. 23 after winning four of five games last week.

Ole Miss plays at Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday afternoon before starting SEC play at Auburn Thursday night. The Bulldogs host Binghamton tonight at 6 and open conference play at Georgia on Friday.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

