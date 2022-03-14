featured Ole Miss moves up to No. 1 in D1Baseball Top 25; MSU steady at 23 By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Mar 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A hot bat from Tim Elko, who is tied for second in the SEC with seven home runs, has helped Ole Miss rise to No. 1 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. Ole Miss Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss has taken over the top spot in the D1Baseball Top 25.The Rebels (13-2) won three of four games against Alcorn State and Oral Roberts. Ole Miss — previously ranked No. 2 — overtook Texas in the poll, as the Longhorns lost three games in the last week.Mississippi State (10-7) maintained its spot at No. 23 after winning four of five games last week.Ole Miss plays at Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday afternoon before starting SEC play at Auburn Thursday night. The Bulldogs host Binghamton tonight at 6 and open conference play at Georgia on Friday. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Mississippi State Bulldogs Mike Bianco Chris Lemonis D1 Baseball Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters