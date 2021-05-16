Trachsel/Ricketts

Ole Miss softball coach Jamie Trachsel (left), Mississippi State softball coach Samantha Ricketts.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State were among 12 SEC softball teams to receive bids to the NCAA Tournament when pairings were announced Sunday night.

Ole Miss will be a 2 seed in the Tucson Regional where it will face 3 seed Villanova Friday.

Mississippi State will be a 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional where it will face Boston University Friday.

For Ole Miss, it’s a return to the site of its super regional loss to the University of Arizona in 2019. The host Wildcats will face Maryland-Baltimore County in the first round.

In Stillwater, host Oklahoma State will face Campbell.

