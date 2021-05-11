Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet in an SEC Tournament first-round game Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.
The Rebels and Bulldogs both reached the postseason with momentum, but in different ways.
The No. 8 seed Rebels were swept at No. 3 Alabama last weekend – the site of the SEC Tournament and Wednesday's 11 a.m. first pitch.
The No. 9 seed Bulldogs (32-22, 8-15 SEC) are coming off back-to-back sweeps, last weekend against Georgia, to run their win streak to seven games.
MSU won the last two games of the South Carolina series then took two against Tennessee.
It’s the longest SEC win streak in 23 years.
The Ole Miss-MSU winner faces No. 1 seed Florida on Thursday morning.
The good times for the Bulldogs are very different from the beginning of conference play when they were swept by Ole Miss in Oxford, the first SEC series for the Rebels (34-19, 12-12 SEC) under new coach Jamie Trachsel. The Rebels won those games 6-0, 4-1 and 8-0 in five innings.
“I think we’re both different now. We earned those victories,” Trachsel said. “We outplayed them in that series to get all three games. They’ve been playing their best coming down the stretch here.”
MSU coach Samantha Ricketts was glad to send her senior class out with a big final weekend in Starkville.
Their development has been key in this late-season run up the SEC standings.
“I’m really proud of all of them and of this whole team,” Ricketts said. “They are coming together at the right time, and it’s really special to watch it happen.”
Ole Miss could get no closer than four runs at Alabama losing 8-0 in five innings, 11-7 and 6-1.
The Rebels won SEC series against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Auburn and swept No. 25 UCF leading to the Alabama series.
Pitching and defense have been the primary components in the Rebels’ success. Starting pitchers Anna Borgen and Savannah Diederich have combined for 228 1/3 innings, and both have sub-2.50 ERAs.
Trachsel says the Alabama series helped prepare Ole Miss for postseason.
“It’s the first time we’ve been tested to that magnitude for that long in every area,” she said. “You feel like you’re in postseason and playing a little bit of a heavyweight. That kind of presses on you.”