STARKVILLE • The Ole Miss women’s basketball team won its first SEC game since February of 2019 on Thursday night, but now the Rebels face an even bigger test.
Ole Miss travels to No. 14-ranked Mississippi State today for a 5 p.m. SEC Network game at Humphrey Coliseum.
Mississippi State (7-2, 2-1 SEC) has won 13-consecutive games against Ole Miss and 19 of the last 21 in the series. The last Ole Miss win in the series was in 2014.
“I think anytime there’s a rivalry game, that’s null and void,” Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said of MSU’s winning streak. “You just have to come out and play. It’s the battle of the states. … It’s going to be a hard fought game. They’re very talented and have depth at every position. We have to be ready to go.”
Ole Miss (7-1, 1-1) is off to its best start under third-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. The Rebels lost their league opener to LSU, then beat Auburn on Thursday.
Numbers game
They played both of those games with only eight players due to COVID numbers. They also were without Madison Scott, a freshman five-star forward that averages 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.
McPhee-McCuin said she expects to have her full roster against MSU.
“We should have more back, thankfully,” McPhee-McCuin said of her roster. “They haven’t played, but bodies do matter. You saw my sub pattern earlier. I was just subbing in and out. Sometimes that cost us, but … We’ll have a couple people back which will be huge for us.”
Mississippi State beat Georgia to start conference play then lost to No. 13 Kentucky, 92-86, in overtime last weekend.
MSU responded with a 68-56 win over Florida on Thursday as Jessika Carter scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. She’s averaging 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
Rickea Jackson is the only other Bulldog in double-digit scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game.