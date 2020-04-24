OXFORD – Ole Miss has found its new softball coach.
Multiple reports surfaced Thursday night that Minnesota coach Jamie Trachsel – who led the Big 10’s Gophers to the Womens’ College World Series in 2019 -- will take the same position in Oxford.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter spearheaded the search and has confirmed the hire.
Trachsel replaces interim coach Ruben Felix who went 12-13 in the abbreviated 2020 season.
An interim became necessary when the school parted ways with former coach Mike Smith who revived a long-suffering program with four NCAA Tournament trips and two super regionals in his five seasons.
Smith went 146-94 with the Rebels.
When Smith was hired six years ago the Rebels got a coach who had been to one NCAA regional in three seasons as head coach at McNeese State.
In Trachsel who is 346-184-1 overall Ole Miss has a coach who has qualified for a regional seven times in nine complete seasons at three different schools.
A standout player at Division II St. Cloud State in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Trachsel began her career as a head coach at North Dakota State where she compiled a 221-109 record with five NCAA appearances in six seasons.
She took over at Iowa State in 2017. The Cyclones went 23-35, and Trachsel returned to Minnesota when the job became available prior to the 2018 season. Iowa State went 6-12 in Big 12 play, its fifth-place finish its best in 24 seasons.
Iowa State was 0-11 in the Big 12 when it won six of its last seven games in Trachsel’s lone season.
Minnesota went 41-17, 17-4 for a second-place conference finish, in her first season. The Gophers went 46-14, 20-2 in Big 10 play in 2019. They lost to UCLA and Washington in two WCWS games.
Minnesota was 15-9-1 when play stopped this season.