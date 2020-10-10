OXFORD • There wasn’t much action for John Rhys Plumlee against Alabama.
A 109-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last year was part of the magical story of Plumlee’s freshman season.
With Ole Miss and Alabama trading touchdowns much of Saturday night’s game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, it never seemed like the right time to disrupt the rhythm with a quarterback change – until the Rebels faced third-and-goal from the Alabama 1 early in the fourth quarter.
Flanked by running backs Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Jerrion Ealy, Plumlee took the snap and ran right. He fumbled, and Alabama recovered, but the replay showed Plumlee was down inside the 1.
Conner scored on the next play to tie the game at 42.
Plumlee was more involved in the game plan last week at Kentucky when he rushed for 16 yards on five carries.
Plumlee became the Rebels’ starter in the fifth game last year – at Alabama – and started the rest of the way.
Corral won the preseason quarterback competition and has started every game so far.
Plumlee replaced Corral with 29 seconds left and completed a pass. Corral, who appeared shaken up on the previous play, returned and took the final snap of the game.
Moore shines again
Through three games a trend has developed, and Corral found his favored targets again against Alabama.
While tight end Kenny Yeboah had a big game, so did slot receiver Elijah Moore as Moore led Ole Miss with 11 catches.
He finished with 143 receiving yards with a long gain of 46 yards.
It’s the third-straight game that Moore has had at least 10 catches. He caught the game-winning score last week when Ole Miss defeated Kentucky 42-41 in overtime.
Key Drive
Ole Miss moved 54 yards in eight plays and scored on a 39-yard field goal by Luke Logan with 7:01 left in the game. The Rebels’ inability to finish that drive with a touchdown was their ultimate undoing.
Key Number – 11
Moore was targeted 11 times in the game and caught every ball thrown his direction.
Next Game
Ole Miss is at Arkansas Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. kick. The game will air on ESPN2.
Quotable
“Regardless of how our defense plays we can’t have those mistakes. When we make mistakes we can’t make many, and when they make mistakes we have to capitalize.” – Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral
Rebel Ramblings
The fumble by Alabama running back Najee Harris was his first in 466 career carries. … Corral began the game with a 211.9 passer rating. He was 21 for 28 for 365 yards and two touchdowns to finish with a 208.1 rating in the game. … The 48 points scored by Ole Miss are the most scored by an unranked opponent against Alabama since 1936.