Mike Bianco

Mike Bianco and the defending national champion Ole Miss Rebels will start SEC play at Missouri.

 AP

Defending national champion Ole Miss will begin SEC play on the road when the Rebels face Missouri March 17-19.

PARRISH ALFORD

