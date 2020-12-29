Ole Miss hopes to continue its run of strong defense when the Rebels open SEC play tonight at Alabama.
It’s an 8 p.m. tip at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, and will air on the SEC Network.
The Rebels reach the start of conference play as one of the league’s top defensive teams.
Coming off a 90-43 win over Tennessee-Martin a week ago, Ole Miss (5-1) leads the SEC in opponent field goal percentage (35.6) and in turnovers forced (20.5 per game).
The Rebels and Tennessee share the lead in points per game allowed at 52.7 per game.
“We’ve got a group of highly competitive guys, and we’ve got depth, so guys understand that if they don’t guard, they’re not going to play,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “You don’t have to be perfect, but your effort has to be there, and it’s been there in practice. That’s made us more competitive.”
Roster-shaping has given Ole Miss more length around the goal than the Rebels had last year.
There early defensive success has come largely without last year’s starting center, Khadim Sy, who has been out with an unspecified illness. He will be available tonight.
The Rebels offered very little resistance when Alabama won 103-78 in Oxford last year.
Alabama’s Kira Lewis, who hurt Ole Miss inside and out in that game, is gone, but John Petty is not.
As the Crimson Tide shot 43.3 percent from 3-point range those two players combined for 16 assists, 11 by Lewis.
They were passing mostly to each other and to Jaden Shackelford who was 3 for 5 behind the arc and scored 18 points.
Lewis was 3 for 5 outside the arc and 4 for 7 inside it. He had 17 points.
Petty was 4 for 6 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points.
The Crimson Tide had five players in double figures and shot 55.2 percent for the game.
Alabama (5-3) reaches conference play sixth in the league in scoring at 76.8 points a game.
Shackelford, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, leads four players in double figures with 14.0 points a game.
The Tide is last in the SEC in rebounding margin at a plus-2.8 and next to last in field goal defense with opponents shooting 43.4 percent on average.
Ole Miss is the only SEC team to have played two true road games, but Alabama (5-3) has been in four neutral-site events.
Depth has been a strength for both teams.
“We’re a lot deeper than we were last year, and that’s good, but sometimes having 10 or 11 guys that you can play you don’t settle into your seven- or eight-man rotation as quickly, and we still haven’t settled on that. We may still play 11 guys,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said.