Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
College football fans will have to wait a little longer for the games, but the grind to get to the games begins this week.
Ole Miss starts August camp Wednesday with a 9 a.m. practice, while Mississippi State begins Friday at 2.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and select players will meet with media Wednesday afternoon.
MSU coach Mike Leach will address media following the Bulldogs’ first practice.
NCAA rules that went into affect last season allow teams 25 practices in 29 days for the month of August.
Teams are allowed 18 contact days but only nine in full pads and two scrimmages.
Leach and Kiffin are each entering their third season at their respective schools.
A handful of teams around the country will participate in “Week Zero” games on Aug. 27, but MSU and Ole Miss will both begin play on Sept. 3.
Ole Miss will be at home for a 3 p.m. kickoff against Troy. The game will air on The SEC Network.
MSU will be at home against Memphis in a 6:30 start in a game that will air on ESPNU.
The Bulldogs’ Davis-Wade Stadium will debut its “balconies,” designed to give fans standing and walk-around space in the west side upper deck.
A construction project for the Rebels’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium west side has been delayed.
Ole Miss is coming off a season that included 10 regular season wins for the first time. The Rebels lost to Baylor 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl and finished 10-3.
The most pressing item of business for the Rebels the next few weeks will be to determine their starting quarterback. The candidates are Starkville native Luke Altmyer, who played the second half of the Sugar Bowl after an injury to Matt Corral, and USC transfer Jaxson Dart.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, will be much more settled at the game’s most important position as junior Will Rogers returns as the starter.
The Bulldogs went 7-6 last season losing 34-7 to Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.