OXFORD • Once student-athletes return to NCAA campuses, monitoring their health is only part of the plan.
Amid the efforts to take temperatures and screening with various questions what happens when you find an athlete who shows symptoms or tests positive?
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter has set July 1 as his goal for football players and other athletes to return to campus.
Coaches and staff have to be in place before the athletes arrive. That could happen by the end of this month.
Precautions are being taken for a safe environment, but one person falling ill could change things quickly.
“That’s where we’ve got to have proper protocols in place, get that student-athlete out of the general population, quarantine them, monitor them and the others they’ve been around,” Carter said in an interview last week.
Ole Miss has had at least one football player – senior center Eli Johnson, a former Lafayette High School standout – who has knowingly been exposed to COVID-19.
Both of Johnson’s parents tested positive in mid-March but have since been cleared. His father, David Johnson became gravely ill. He was released from the hospital on Friday and posted picture of himself flanked by Eli Johnson and his teammate Ben Brown, a junior and the starting right guard.
Listening to the CDCOle Miss officials will continue to lean on health experts and the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC recommends quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of exposure to prevent spread of COVID-19.
What Carter wants to avoid is getting athletes back on campus and having to close the doors again.
“If one student-athlete, one staff member does have a confirmed case we’ve got to get to a point where we feel comfortable again in trying to isolate that person and move forward rather than shutting everything down again. We feel like we’ve got a pretty good plan initiated.”