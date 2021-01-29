OXFORD • With two shooting weekends left, the Ole Miss rifle team is in position for an unbeaten regular season.
It seems like a cause to celebrate, but coaches Marsha Beasley and Jean-Pierre Lucas aren’t sure it has yet registered with their girls.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
In a mostly individual sport, strong internal focus and team chemistry have helped the Rebels achieve a 7-0 record and a No. 3 national ranking.
Beasley says the consistency of her shooters has put them in this position.
They’ll need that consistency again this weekend for three matches at No. 4 West Virginia. The Rebels will shoot against Akron and Navy on Saturday and West Virginia on Sunday.
After the weekend only one match remains – at home against Memphis on Feb. 13 – before the Feb. 20 NCAA qualifier.
“Consistency is elusive, but we get closer to it with good preparation,” Beasley said. “We strive to have everyone work together and be supportive of each other. It makes a big difference to go into a meet and know that they have each other.”
Lea Horvath leads the team with an 1,186.8 average.
Competitions include the smallbore – a smaller target from multiple positions – and air rifle categories.
The Rebels posted a school-record 2,380 points and needed almost every one to out-shoot Kentucky 4,727-4,713 in Oxford on Jan. 18.
The Rebels’ team score was also a school-record finishing just under the 4,730 posted in the Oct. 11 season opener against Tennessee-Martin.
“We’ve been very focused,” Lucas said. “A lot of (success) has to do with our preparation for each match. It’s not just about what’s done that day. It’s each day in practice, the goals we’re trying to reach and doing it together.”
Beasley says West Virginia will be another strong, deep opponent.
The Kentucky roster featured two shooters who would be Olympians now if last summer’s games had not been postponed.
That’s where focus most helps the Rebels.
“To know you’re standing there shooting against two people who could already have been in the Olympics … some people would be thinking about that. Those who are more mature, more advanced, know that to shoot well they have to focus on the things that help them shoot well.”