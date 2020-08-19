There was a time in pre-COVID America when the SEC released a 2020 football schedule.
It had Ole Miss with games against Auburn, LSU and Alabama on successive Saturdays in three of the first five weeks.
For the Rebels, that was after a neutral-site season opener against Baylor, a New Year’s Six bowl team last year with a proven returning quarterback, and an FCS game against Southeast Missouri State.
It was a brutal beginning to the Lane Kiffin Era.
So if a friend or neighbor looks at the revised COVID edition of conference play and says, “Man, what a tough schedule,” remind them what could’ve been.
The SEC’s reshuffling removed that burden.
The Egg Bowl as the season-opener scenario made for great conversation. It’s a move I’d like to have seen – a lot of preseason build-up for Mississippi’s two new coaches with the added benefit of moving on from Egg Bowl drama in Week 1.
If you can’t have the Egg in the get-go, maybe former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen is the consolation prize.
Mullen often found the buttons to push against Hugh Freeze and Houston Nutt versions of Ole Miss. Maybe this version is different.
The opener is a good time to catch a Florida team with high expectations that looked rather pedestrian in its first game in 2019.
The LSU game in the finale has an odd feel. It was a lot warmer in Baton Rouge when Billy Cannon ran into SEC history many years ago.
The Vanderbilt game has been played at different times, but that not an opponent that comes to mind for Ole Miss at Halloween.
However, in the first year of Kiffin’s restoration project, if all 10 games aren’t played it might be better if the LSU game isn’t played instead of the Vanderbilt game.