Kermit Davis knows what the problems are, at least some of them, but the fix is still a work in progress.
In pre-conference play there was hope Ole Miss shooting concerns, evident even then, could be off-set by defensive play that ranked among the national leaders.
But when SEC play began, things changed.
Ole Miss now faces its in-state rival on the road as the Rebels sink in the conference standings.
Ole Miss (6-6, 1-4 SEC) has dropped its last three and five of its last six.
A 78-74 home loss to Georgia left the Rebels on the brink of a losing record for the season, something they endured last year at 15-17.
Davis, a former Mississippi State player and graduate, believed in October and November that he had the makings of a very good defensive team.
“Maybe we are against mid-majors,” Davis said Saturday, pointing to the Rebels’ early success. “We were an elite defensive team against mid-majors, but we’ve been a very average defensive team against Power Five teams.”
Ole Miss held four of its first five opponents to less than 40 percent field goal shooting. It held Middle Tennessee, where Davis fielded the teams that helped him land the Ole Miss job, to 29.8 percent shooting.
Cracks in the armor appears, though, when Ole Miss played at Dayton on Dec. 19, and the Flyers shot 51 percent in a 65-62 Ole Miss loss.
While Ole Miss still ranks No. 2 in the SEC in points per game allowed in all games the numbers are much more telling in conference-only statistics.
Against the league the Rebels’ opponents are shooting 45.2 percent. Nine SEC teams defend better including Alabama which leads the SEC with a 36.6 opponent field goal percentage and 25.9 opponent 3-point percentage in league play.
Davis’ teams are known for their 1-3-1 zone, and the Rebels have had some success with that this season.
However, in halfcourt sets Ole Miss has struggled to guard teams off the bounce. The ball often finds its way into the post where teams can get off a high-percentage shot or get to the free throw line.
“We couldn’t stop the dribble, couldn’t guard around the goal,” Davis explained after Georgia shot 75 percent in the second half in the Rebels’ gym.
Georgia point guard Savir Wheeler was 6 for 8 from the floor and had nine assists.
Davis hopes to see improved play tonight at Humphrey Coliseum where his first Ole Miss team picked up a key road win two years ago. That win was an important piece in a resume that ultimately landed the Rebels in the NCAA Tournament.
“You’ve seen our team play. Seventy-four points should be plenty for us to win at home,” Davis said. “We’ve got to fix that. We’ve got to coach it better, play it better. We’re going to grind it every day trying to find our team.”