Jackson Jobe was the first player with Ole Miss or Mississippi State ties taken in the Major League draft.
He was later joined by Mississippi State's Will Bednar and Ole Miss' Gunnar Hoglund in Sunday night's first round.
Hoglund's season was cut short by torn elbow ligaments.
Jobe, a right-handed pitcher from Oklahoma City and Rebels signee, was selected by Detroit with the third overall pick Sunday night.
Jobe is ranked the No. 4 overall high school prospect, the No. 1 right-handed pitcher, by Perfect Game.
Slot value for the No. 3 pick is $7.22 million.
Eleven picks later Bednar, a sophomore, was taken by San Francisco at Pick No. 14.
Bednar, with his elevated fastball, was a key piece in the Bulldogs' championship run.
"It's been crazy, a whirlwind to be honest. It's really cool," Bednar said in an ESPN interview after the pick was announced.
Bednar said he was "kind of concious" of how his draft stock improved late in the season.
Bednar went 9-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 92 1/3 innings this season.
Slot value for Bednar's pick is $4.04 million.
Hoglund was projected to go at No. 18 to St. Louis in a recent MLB.com mock draft.
The Cardinals passed on Hoglund in favor of another college right-hander, but Hoglund went with the next pick at No. 19 to Toronto.
ESPN analysts opined that the elbow injury hurt Hoglund's status but not much.
Hoglund, a competitive-round pick out of high school before signing with Ole Miss, showed improvement from his freshman season.
His best pitch is his slider.
"If he doesn't go down Ole Miss could have been in Omaha," ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson said.
Hoglund was 4-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings this season.
Slot value for Hoglund's pick is $3.36 million.
The draft continues Monday and Tuesday.