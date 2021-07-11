Jackson Jobe was the first player with Ole Miss or Mississippi State ties taken in the Major League draft.
Soon he was joined by Mississippi State's Will Bednar.
Jobe, a right-handed pitcher from Oklahoma City and Rebels signee, was selected by Detroit with the third overall pick Sunday night.
Jobe is ranked the No. 4 overall high school prospect, the No. 1 right-handed pitcher, by Perfect Game.
Slot value for the No. 3 pick is $7.22 million.
Eleven picks later Bednar, a sophomore, was taken by San Francisco at Pick No. 14.
Bednar, with his elevated fastball, was a key piece in the Bulldogs' championship run.
"It's been crazy, a whirlwind to be honest. It's really cool," Bednar said in an ESPN interview after the pick was announced.
Bednar said he was "kind of concious" of how his draft stock improved late in the season.
Bednar went 9-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 92 1/3 innings this season.
Slot value for Bednar's pick is $4.04 million.
The draft continues Monday and Tuesday.