OXFORD -- A sweep of Xavier moved Ole Miss two spots to No. 15 in this week's release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25.
The Rebels, with six-straight wins after an opening day loss to then-No. 1 Louisville, are back at Swayze Field today at 4 against Southern Miss.
First pitch is 4 p.m.
The Golden Eagles (6-1) are coming off a series win against Central Arkansas.
Southern Miss dropped the opener 6-3 but won Saturday's game 5-4 in 10 innings then took the series with an 8-6 win on Sunday.
Second baseman Matthew Guidry drove in three runs to lead the Golden Eagles in Game 3.
Ole Miss will start freshman right-hander Wes Burton, who retired seven of the eight batters he faced in his only previous appearance in Game 3 against Louisville on opening weekend.