Hayden Dunhurst and Dustin Dickerson go a ways back.
Dunhurst is Ole Miss’s junior catcher and Dickerson is Southern Miss’ slick-fielding sophomore shortstop. The two are from Mississippi — Dunhurst from Carriere, south of Hattiesburg, and Dickerson a bit north of The Hub City in Laurel.
The two played each other several times in high school, Dickerson said, and have played several times in college, including twice this season. But this weekend when Ole Miss (35-22) and Southern Miss (47-17) meet at Pete Taylor Park on Saturday, there is more at stake than normal — a trip to Omaha for the 2022 College World Series.
And, when you put it like that, Dickerson admits it’s pretty crazy to think about.
“That is kind of wild. We used to play for a trip to go to TrustMark Park for the state championship,” Dickerson said. “And now we’re playing to go to Omaha.”
Baseball means a lot to the people of Mississippi. That much is evident by the packed stadiums every spring at Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss. And the gravity of a super regional featuring two in-state teams? That’s not lost on the people associated with it.
“On a national level, from regionals and World Series to attendance and all those things, maybe nationally, people don’t understand it or appreciate it as much as we do,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “But I think, the more that you have this, (Mississippi) State winning the national championship last year, both of us hosting, us playing Southern in the championship game (last season), now this year, Southern hosting and playing us in a super regional, I just think cements the theory that Mississippi's really good in baseball.
“The people of Mississippi really appreciate baseball and support it as well as any state in our country.”
The Rebels are in a super regional for the third-straight year, the NCAA Tournament field for the fourth year in a row and are looking for their sixth appearance in the College World Series and first since 2014. Southern Miss is in its second ever super regional and is trying to get to Omaha for the second time (2009).
Last year, Ole Miss and Southern Miss played in the Oxford regional, with the Rebels getting the best of the Golden Eagles.
“It means a lot. We’re excited to go play down in Mississippi,” Dunhurst said. “Being where I’m from, I’ll have a lot of people there that I know.”
Combined with the success of Mississippi State — though they didn’t make the postseason in 2022, the Bulldogs are the defending College World Series champions and have been to Omaha 12 times — the state of baseball is in good hands. And there’s something exciting about shedding light on the great things happening in the Magnolia State that the general public might otherwise miss.
As the Rebels’ head coach for 22 seasons, Bianco knows the pride fans have in their respective schools. Children grow up wanting to be Rebels, Bulldogs or Golden Eagles.
“I think kids a lot of times grow up wanting to play at their respective universities. There’s no doubt that people wear their allegiance of the school, be it Ole Miss or Mississippi State or Southern, I think quite proudly,” Bianco said. “Wherever you go, people introduce themselves by their allegiance. I found that out, like, in my first day here.”
Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman is from Decatur. He is friends with Southern Miss players Landon Harper and Slade Wilks, who are from Meridian and Columbia, respectively, and knows other players on the team through baseball. Alderman said he sent his friends congratulatory texts and that he will try and get lunch with them when he has time.
“That’s the great thing about baseball. You have a bunch of relationships, even though we’re playing against each other, both of us want to win,” Alderman said. “But at the end of the day, they’re still my friends.”
Freshman pitcher Mason Nichols is in a fascinating spot — he is from Jackson and both of his parents went to Southern Miss; he said he has a lot of family in Hattiesburg. Nichols knows a lot of players on the Golden Eagles’ roster from his youth.
Don’t expect his parents to be donning black and gold this weekend, though.
“Heck no. No. That’s long gone,” Nichols said with a laugh. “My mom jokes with me about it sometimes, but there’s no question that they’re Rebels.”
For all of the excitement that the Egg Bowl always gets, to a lot of players in this weekend’s series, Mississippi is a baseball state through and through. Among the evidence convincing Dickerson of that is the fans lined up three hours before games in 100-plus degree heat and humidity in Hattiesburg.
“I think I realized that when I was little, or maybe when I was like 12 or 11 playing baseball. It’s always the talk of the town. ‘When’s baseball season?’ And ‘when’s the baseball season coming up,’” Dickerson said. “They all look forward to it and they all love it.”
For Nichols, as cool as the Mississippi aspect of this matchup is, he’s most excited for the opportunity to help get his veteran teammates a chance at reaching their College World Series dreams.
“It’s big. But really, I want to get to Omaha for these guys. It doesn’t really have anything to do with me growing up watching Southern Miss baseball or anything,” Nichols said. “I just want to get to Omaha for Tim Elko and all these older guys that really deserve it.”
There will be a lot going through Dickerson’s head when he takes the field Saturday and looks around. There are, of course, the baseball things to think about — hitting Rebels pitching, fielding tough bouncing grounders, among other things — but he also admits he’s going to take the moment in.
For a few days in June, Mississippi is one of the most important places in all of baseball. And that’s worth celebrating.
“I think that’s probably one of the first things I’ll do when I run out to shortstop is, I’ll just look around and try to soak it all in,” Dickerson said. “Because it really is a blessing and I sure don’t want to take it for granted, because it may never happen again, and it might be the coolest thing I get to experience.”