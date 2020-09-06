OXFORD • Ole Miss fans who make it inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the Rebels’ Sept. 26 season opener against No. 8 Florida will be able to purchase alcohol.
Starting with attendance, COVID-19 presents many challenges for football season, but Ole Miss will make a variety of domestic and imported beers plus spiked seltzers available to fans for the fourth game.
The SEC announced its alcohol policy last season, and Ole Miss began selling it on Oct. 19 against Texas A&M.
Presently, Mississippi stadiums are limited to 25 percent bowl-seating capacity. Those limitations will reduce the number of stands available at Vaught-Hemingway.
“The SEC has kind of helped us implement some new policies taking a look at how it went last year and trying to make it better,” said Paris Buchanan, the assistant athletics director for marketing and fan experience. “The line situation was something a lot of fans had some feedback on. The conference has given us some lee-way on that. Hopefully we’re going to make it a lot better and easier to get in and out of that concession line.”
While alcohol will be mostly the same other experiences will not.
“The home-field advantage … that’s going to diminish this year in the SEC. We all understand that,” Buchanan said. “We know it’s not going to be perfect, but we’re going to do everything to try and make it as much like a game-day type event as we can. We’re trying to create a sense of normalcy when you come to the game.”
Part of that normalcy will involve the ability for fans to purchase cardboard cut-outs of themselves to be placed inside the stadium – similar to what is seen now pro baseball and basketball games. (For more information on purchasing cardboard cutouts, visit OleMissSports.com.)
The new experience will include certain ways to enter and exit the stadium.
Presently, tailgating is banned on campus, and the university has no plans to use any spaces outside the stadium for any fan experience.
Buchanan says fans have reached out to his office inquiring about the possibility of a “watch party” on the big screen inside the basketball arena, The Pavilion, which sits adjacent to Vaught-Hemingway.
“Right now we’re not exploring that for the first few weeks, but certainly down the road we’re going to look at everything, try to make the situation the best we can and let the most people participate in our game day,” he said.
Through the restrictions and limitations Buchanan’s staff is working to find ways to engage with fans on game days.
Most of those will involve the video board and stereo system inside the stadium.
The staff is also looking to engage with fans watching from home.
“One of the things we’re going to have through our Rebel Rewards app is you’re going to be able to submit selfies of you and your friends tailgating, and we’ll feature those through social media and also on our video board in the stadium,” Buchanan said. “It’s all going digital and trying to capture fans at home and make them still feel a part of game day.”