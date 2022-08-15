KiffinPractice8/9

As the third season under Lane Kiffin begins Ole Miss starts at No. 21 in The Associated Press Top 25.

 Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ole Miss debuted at No. 21 in The Associated Press Top 25 which released its preseason poll Monday.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus