Ole Miss’ regular season came to an end on Friday with a doubleheader against Alabama, and the Rebels dropped both games to complete a Crimson Tide sweep.
The Rebels finished the regular season by getting swept in consecutive weekends.
Game 2
Ole Miss (25-29, 6-24 SEC) turned to junior Jack Dougherty on the mound for Game 3 as the Rebels tried to avoid a sweep. He delivered a strong start for Ole Miss, allowing just one hit in five innings and striking out five. However, the one hit he allowed was a game-tying solo home run in the third inning.
But it was the Rebels who scored the game’s first run in the top of the third. After Ethan Lege doubled, junior Kemp Alderman drove him home with an RBI single to left field.
The two teams were deadlocked at one through the seventh inning. Ole Miss had the opportunity to take the lead in the sixth inning, but Alderman was thrown out at the plate.
However, the bottom fell out for Ole Miss in the eighth inning. With runners at the corners and two outs, the Rebels nearly escaped the jam. Instead, a single scored a run, and then Alabama (38-17, 16-14 SEC) broke the game open with a three-run home run to make it 5-1.
A difficult stretch for Ole Miss’ offense continued, as the Rebels finished the series with just four runs in three games. Ole Miss had seven hits in the second game of the doubleheader but couldn’t string them together consistently.
"Jack pitched his heart out, but we weren't able to finish it on the mound," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "One of those days where there's enough blame to go around. We've seen a lot of what happened in today's game in the nine innings throughout the season, and it's just disappointing."
Game 1
Ole Miss suffered its fifth-straight loss in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday against Alabama.
The Crimson Tide plated eight runs in the first three innings to run away with a 12-2 run-rule win over the Rebels, clinching the series for Alabama after Ole Miss dropped Game 1 on Thursday.
Alabama jumped on Ole Miss starter J.T. Quinn, scoring early and often, and chasing Quinn from the mound after just two innings. Alabama’s Andrew Pinckney opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double, and a sacrifice fly scored a second run.
The Crimson Tide continued its offensive barrage in the following inning with a leadoff solo home run to make it 3-0. Alabama scored three more in the frame on a Colby Shelton three-run shot. Two more Alabama runs in the third inning produced an 8-0 advantage.
Freshman Cole Ketchum limited the damage afterward for Ole Miss, pitching nearly four innings without allowing an earned run. Three of the four pitchers for the Rebels in the first game of the doubleheader on Friday were freshmen.
Ole Miss drew a run back on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and Jacob Gonzalez crushed a solo home run for the Rebels in the seventh. But Alabama scored four more runs in the bottom of the inning to finish off the run-rule win.
"It's easy to look back and look at some injuries, and surely that was cause for a lot, but there's other things," Bianco said. "Things that we're going to have to look back at and fix. And we will fix. We'll hit the ground recruiting as early as tomorrow and fix this. Again, a disappointing season, and for that we're all very sorry."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.