OXFORD • Ole Miss isn’t the only SEC bottom-dweller to show significant improvement in recent games.
The Rebels, coming off a heart-breaking 67-62 loss Saturday at No. 15 Kentucky when they led most of the second half, travel to Missouri tonight for a 7:30 tip at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Ole Miss, after a 1-7 start to SEC play, rekindled postseason hopes with three-straight home wins in dominant fashion against South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State.
But the Rebels’ resume needs more Quadrant 1 wins to make them NCAA Tournament-worthy, and Kentucky was an opportunity lost.
A win at Missouri would not rise to the level of Quadrant 1, and it also won’t come easily.
Missouri is just 12-13 overall but is 10-3 at home and like Ole Miss (13-12) sports a 4-8 SEC record.
The Tigers, though, have won two of their last three games, most recently 85-73 at home Saturday against No. 11 Auburn.
They had lost six of their previous seven games before they defeated Arkansas at home 83-79 on Feb. 8.
In between was a trip to Baton Rouge where Missouri led LSU by 12 late in the first half and twice led by eight points in the second half before losing 82-78. LSU didn’t take its first second-half lead until Darius Days sank a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left. It was the host Tigers’ first lead since 2-1 in the early minutes.
Ole Miss had four Quadrant 1 wins when it was a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament last year. Currently they have one such win – a November neutral-site victory against Penn State – and missed opportunities in home losses against Butler, LSU and Auburn.
The NCAA’s NET Rankings could adjust in Ole Miss’ favor if Florida continues to win, but as they stand the Rebels have Quadrant 1 opportunities remaining only at Auburn on Feb. 25 and at MSU in the regular season finale on March 7.