OXFORD • Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis liked the effort he saw from his players at Auburn but not the efficiency.
The inability to make the biggest plays at the biggest times have hurt the Rebels in their last three road games, most recently in a 67-58 decision at Auburn on Tuesday.
Carrying a four-game losing streak Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11 SEC) will try to correct that problem today at noon against struggling Vanderbilt at The Pavilion. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Ole Miss had chances at Auburn late in spite of the Tigers’ defense against Breein Tyree, holding the SEC’s second-leading scorer to 16 points as he was 3 for 19 from the floor.
Missed chances
“We had a layup to cut it to two with 3 to go, and Breein goes 3 for 19, so we did a lot of other things right. I don’t say that negative to Breein but to say our effort was good to be able to absorb that,” Davis said.
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt (9-19, 1-14) are a combined 5-25 in SEC play.
To borrow from legendary Mississippi humorist Jerry Clower, someone’s about to get some relief.
For Vanderbilt, conference wounds run deeper. The Commodores have lost 34 of their last 35 against SEC teams including 32 in the regular season and two in the tournament.
They haven’t won an SEC road game since beating Ole Miss 82-69 at The Pavilion on March 3, 2018 when he Rebels were led by interim coach Tony Madlock.
Eight of Vanderbilt’s conference losses this season have been by 10 points or fewer. The Commodores ended an SEC-record, 26-game conference losing streak with a 99-90 upset of then-No. 18 LSU on Feb. 5.
Today’s game could be a preview of a bottom four SEC Tournament matchup on opening day in Nashville on March 11.
The Rebels didn’t have to worry about the final minutes in their last home game, a 103-78 loss to Alabama. They gave up 58 points in the second half.
Guarding the paint has been a recurring problem for Ole Miss. Alabama scored 40 in the paint, Auburn 38.
The Rebels had some defensive success at Auburn when they changed sets, but as positions played out the Tigers often found their way to the paint, often with senior guard Samir Doughty.
“I love Doughty, love his toughness. At the end of the game we just couldn’t keep him out of the paint,” Davis said. “He’s made so many winning plays down the stretch during this SEC year.”