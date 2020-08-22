OXFORD • Ole Miss was able to absorb the loss of a 12-game starter at center by moving over a two-year starter at right guard.
Junior Ben Brown has run with the first team at center since the Camp Eve announcement by Eli Johnson that he would opt out for the 2020 season.
Brown worked as the backup center last year but got little game experience as the position, just 99 snaps.
Since redshirting as a freshman, Brown has started every game the last two seasons at right guard.
He’s not been told the move the center is permanent.
There’s still more than a month before the Rebels open the season at home on Sept. 26 against Florida, and whether Brown remains at center may depend on the progress of two young guys behind him – redshirt freshmen Carter Colquitt and Bryce Ramsey.
“We’re just making sure everyone is ready,” Brown said. “That’s a big focus with COVID going on, with injuries happening all the time during football season.”
Prior experience makes Brown comfortable at center though not quite as proficient as he wants to become.
One of the biggest things he wants to improve is the accuracy of his snaps.
“I definitely think I need some work on that. That will come with more reps, more live reps is all that I need really,” Brown said.
“He’s getting a lot better. From the first practice his snaps have improved. He’s starting to get run-blocking down. He’s getting used to it. You can really tell,” senior Royce Newman said.
Before Johnson’s announcement it looked like Newman’s move to right tackle would be the only transition story for the offensive line.
Like Johnson, Newman was a first-year regular last year and started every game at left guard.
Newman allowed just one sack on 416 pass plays and graded above 80 percent four times last year.
His athleticism and versatility have drawn attention from NFL scouts.
Newman played tackle in high school in Nashville, Illinois.
“I’m getting a lot more comfortable with the more reps I get,” Newman said. “I’ve just got to get used to the speed of going against quick guys and not a 335-pound dude at left guard. For me, it’s the speed and getting back to the basics of playing tackle again.”