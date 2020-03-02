Notes and thoughts from a productive weekend for basketball, both kinds, and baseball …
Let’s start with men’s basketball, and let’s start with the obvious.
The Rebels beat a Vanderbilt team, 86-60, that’s lost 35 of its last 36 against SEC teams.
If you’re Ole Miss, can you really take some value from that? Yes.
First, the Rebels needed a win over anyone to end a four-game losing streak and regain a little confidence.
And while Vanderbilt has an abysmal record against the SEC of late, it hasn’t always played abysmally.
Earlier this season the Commodores lost by four at Auburn, by four at Tennessee. They’ve played a number of other 10-point games and have been competitive for stretches in other games.
First-year coach Jerry Stackhouse was visibly shaken in the postgame. He said he expected a more competitive game. I did too.
There came a time in that game that as Ole Miss asserted itself Vanderbilt began to mail it in.
It wasn’t that way in the first half when freshmen Austin Crowley and Sammy Hunter got some key minutes.
It was the best I’d seen Hunter play this season. He showed his athleticism. He blocked shots. He didn’t rebound much, and that’s going to be the big problem moving forward.
It’s not hard to see why Kermit Davis favors Hunter ahead of Antavion Collum in the pecking order.
In a game closed out by walk-ons, Collum never saw the court. He was a story for a couple of weeks, a hustler who would defend and rebound.
Now Hunter has recovered from a knee injury and has regained those reserve minutes behind Khadim Sy.
Collum didn’t play due to what Davis called a “coach’s decision.” It’s not much of a leap from there to conclude that Collum has become distracted about his role that may have fallen off a bit after a sudden climb. I don’t know, just a thought, but it’s worth keeping an eye on for the off-season roster discussion.
If Collum is going to show himself different and equal to Hunter in value it’s going to be on the glass. For whatever reason that doesn’t seem to be a big part of Hunter’s game. He averages 12.4 minutes but just 1.3 rebounds.
Rebounding aside, Hunter had impressive minutes against Vanderbilt. …
So did Crowley.
This one has been the enigma. When he handles the ball you can see his skill, yet he hasn’t scored much.
I’m going to say that’s because the shots are designed to go to Breein Tyree, and there’s been at least one time that Crowley took a shot on a play designed for Tyree, and that didn’t go over well with Davis.
Crowley played 24 minutes and had only five points on 2 for 5 shooting … but he had eight assists and only one turnover. That’s a massive assist-turnover ratio, and it signifies the kind of ball-sharing the Rebels have to have to be successful.
I think scoring will come for Crowley next year when more shots are available in the offense. I think scoring will come for Crowley easier than rebounding will come for Hunter. We’ll see. …
It was a big weekend for Ole Miss baseball which swept the field in Greenville, North Carolina with wins against High Point, host No. 21 East Carolina and defending Big 10 champ Indiana.
The Rebels showed some grit as they won with different styles.
Pitchers Gunnar Hoglund, Max Cioffi and Braden Forsyth combined to allow no earned runs in nine innings as the Rebels held on to defeat East Carolina 2-1 on Saturday.
Then Sunday as Indiana rallied against the Ole Miss bullpen to tie the game with a three-run sixth the Rebels responded with four runs in the seventh with back-to-back RBI hits from Justin Bench and Kevin Graham, the latter a home run.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco moved early this season to first-year juco transfer Braden Forsyth in the closer’s role. It hasn’t always been clean, but Forsyth has four saves now, two of them this weekend.
In a one-run game in the ninth against ECU he walked the leadoff batter but recovered with a called strikeout of a pinch-hitter for the first out then recorded two ground ball outs.
Against Indiana in the eighth with runners at first and third Forsyth got a line out against the only batter he faced to end the inning.
In the ninth he ended the game with a double-play ball after a one-out single.
At the plate it was good to see Tyler Keenan warm up. He was 7 for 15 with two home runs on the weekend.
Anthony Servideo was 5 for 11 on the weekend, but on the whole the Rebels had only six hits against High Point, six more against ECU before getting a 10-hit game against Indiana.
They’re going to need more consistency.
For now, the Rebels have won 10-straight and have an RPI of 5 as they head into a Tuesday night home game at Swayze Field – weather permitting – with Memphis. They’re in a good spot. …
As far as women’s basketball and its 84-59 loss to No. 10 Mississippi State the final score was what was expected – perhaps worse was expected – but there were times that MSU coach Vic Schaefer was stressed.
There’s no since in trying to shine up a winless SEC regular season, the first one in school history.
Ole Miss women’s basketball, with a proud tradition, has won just one SEC regular season game three times, all of those seasons coming in the post-Van Chancellor Era.
The 2019-2020 team also becomes the SEC’s first 0-16 team since the league went to a 16-game schedule for women’s basketball in 2010.
It is worth noting that this team has played with effort at the end of the season.
Yolett McPhee-McCuin tells us that some of the embarrassing numbers early on – an 84-28 loss to Tennessee, a 32-2 halftime deficit against South Carolina and a 30-6 first-quarter deficit at MSU – were the result of internal issues and trying to find chemistry. Some of that related to her decision to dismiss Valerie Nesbitt who was the team’s second-leading scorer at the time.
Clearly talent has been an issue on this team, and this was never going to be about wins. Probably, it turned out a little worse that McPhee-McCuin thought it would, but she’s always had an eye on Year 3.
There’s a lot of talk about the SEC’s top-ranked signing class, and certainly those young ladies will have to adapt quickly.
But that talk is allowing a couple of transfers sitting out now to fly under the radar particularly 5-foot-11 guard/forward Donnetta Johnson who played at Georgia as a freshman. She’s muscular and athletic and has a great chance to be the Rebels’ go-to player next year. That would take a lot of pressure off that freshman class.
In Division I athletics you can only go so long saying wins and losses don’t matter. That changes for this program next year.
For now, the Rebels take on Missouri Wednesday at the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.
Missouri defeated Ole Miss 71-57 in Oxford and 82-67 in Columbia.