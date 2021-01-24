OXFORD – With an open date during the week the rebuilding Ole Miss women’s basketball team will try to get back in the win column this afternoon.
The Rebels are at home against Florida in a 2 p.m. tip.
“It’s been a really good week for us to get ourselves back focused an on the path that we were on,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.
The challenges of COVID-19 have affected different teams in different ways.
McPhee-McCuin says her young team would have benefited from a full non-conference schedule. Perhaps then the Rebels would have fought through some adversity like responding to another team’s best shot before SEC play began. Instead, the Rebels didn’t face a deficit until their conference opener, a 77-69 overtime loss to LSU.
Six-foot-five Maryland transfer Shakira Austin has produced as expected as she leads the team in scoring (17.9 ppg) and in rebounding (7.6 rpg), but depth took a hit early with season-ending injuries for Cincinnati transfer Andeija Puckett and redshirt freshman Sarah Dumitrescu, both 6-footers in the post.
With Puckett Ole Miss “would have been able to put Kira at the 4, which is her natural position,” McPhee-McCuin said.
The lack of bodies has shown itself at times with inconsistent defense.
Florida (8-6) and Ole Miss (7-4) have each won only one SEC game.
Amid the disruption of injuries and a COVID-19 pause that cancelled one game and postponed the SEC opener McPhee-McCuin doesn’t think her young team now – four newcomers or more will get key minutes today – is too far off from where it would have been in a perfect scenario.
“No injuries, no Covid, I say we beat Mississippi State, we keep that 14-point lead we had vs. LSU in the fourth quarter,” she said.
The Rebels broke a 24-game losing streak against SEC opponents with a 62-58 win over Auburn on Jan. 7.
Since then they’ve lost their last three, one of them 60-56 at then-No. 14 MSU on Jan. 10.
McPhee-McCuin has used the week off to try and recapture her team’s intensity.
“I thought our competitive nature had been missing the last two games. I was disappointed in that and needed time to work on that with our girls,” she said.