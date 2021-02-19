The Ole Miss women’s basketball team has found a way to close out games of late and has a two-game win streak to show for it.
Staying hot with the games coming in quick succession hasn’t really been an option as the Rebels’ last two games – at home against Mississippi State and at No. 18 Arkansas – were postponed by the winter storm.
After the call to postpone on Wednesday SEC and school officials announced Thursday afternoon that the Arkansas game will be played Friday night at 6.
When the weather settles down the next scheduled game for Ole Miss is Sunday at home against No. 5 Texas A&M.
Ole Miss hasn’t won three-straight SEC games since beating Auburn, Kentucky and LSU in succession in 2015, Matt Insell’s second season as coach.
That team went on to win two games in the WNIT.
The Rebels (9-7, 3-7 SEC) are hoping for a strong finish and more than the WNIT.
“The next five games are all huge. We’re paying attention. We see that Bracketology has us as the last four out. We have more great opportunities the next five games,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Any win would be huge.”
It’s unclear whether the MSU game will be played.
Ole Miss hasn’t played since a 67-62 win at Alabama on Feb. 11.
The Rebels currently sport an NCAA Net ranking at 44, Arkansas at 33.
Before their recent success the Rebels had often given up late leads, most recently at No. 20 Tennessee and at LSU.
The Baton Rouge loss was particularly hard to swallow as Ole Miss committed 28 turnovers. That number was cut to 15 and 11 in wins over No. 14 Kentucky and Alabama.
McPhee-McCuin has emphasized composure and ball-handling, but she’s emphasized better second-half starts too.
“When we played the LSUs, Floridas, we lost the third quarter every time. That put us behind. We’ve been trying to win the third quarter, we’ve been trying to keep people off the foul line,” she said. “Basketball is a game of runs, you expect that, but (against Kentucky and Alabama) we did enough in the third quarter to give ourselves a chance.”
Stepping up
Ole Miss center Shakira Austin, the Maryland transfer, has had three-straight double-doubles. She’s one of two active SEC players with 900 points, 600 rebounds and 150 blocked shots.
Madison Scott, averaging 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds, has been named the SEC’s freshman of the week five times including the current week.
“We feel real good about where we’re at as a team. We’re sad we haven’t been able to play, but this is a unique year. We understand that. We’re trying to be prepared for whenever we play next,” McPhee-McCuin said.