OXFORD • The Ole Miss women’s basketball team wants respect. The Rebels also want another SEC win – a third Quadrant 1 win – to bolster an NCAA Tournament resume that has suddenly sprung to life.
If they get the win today, they may find the respect.
It’s a 3 p.m. tip at The Pavilion, weather permitting, between Ole Miss and rival Mississippi State. The game will air on the SEC Network.
The Bulldogs (8-6, 3-5 SEC) could also use a little resume- boosting to stretch their consecutive NCAA Tournament streak to seven.
Baker’s dozen
MSU has won the last 13 in a series that Ole Miss still leads 63-36.
After six-straight losses, Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7 SEC) has posted back-to-back wins against No. 14 Kentucky and at Alabama.
Even the Rebels’ losses signaled improvement.
Ole Miss led by a bucket with under 2 minutes to play at Tennessee, and days later LSU needed a four-point play with 12 seconds left to send that game to overtime before silencing the Rebels.
“We are blossoming and growing. We’re not a finished product by any means, but these ladies like the feeling of success, and I don’t know that they ever want to stop feeling it,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Respect is earned. My team wants respect. We think we’re a good team too, and we’re tired of getting the ‘Oh so close’ text messages.”
Most of the last 13 matchups haven’t been close. That wasn’t the case on Jan. 10, though, when then-No. 16 MSU won 60-56 at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Rebels trailed by 12 after two free throws by Rickea Jackson with 6 minutes, 57 seconds left.
They scored the game’s next 10 points to close within two with just less than 4 minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs surged ahead.
The Rebels cut it to two with a minute left on Valerie Nesbitt’s layup but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“They changed up their defenses a lot, and that caused us a little bit of problem,” MSU coach Nikki McCray-Penson said.
Ole Miss center Shakira Austin has caused a lot of problems for opponents of late with three-straight double-doubles. She had 25 points and 13 rebounds at Alabama on Thursday.
That should make for an interesting matchup in the paint, where MSU outscores opponents by an average margin of 15.3 points.
“She’s playing extremely well, as well as the rest of their players,” McCray-Penson said.
Ole Miss enters the game at No. 43 in the NCAA’s Net Rankings, with MSU at No. 37.
Winning today for the sake of the rivalry is a secondary consideration for McPhee-McCuin.
“Our team wants to be considered for the NCAA Tournament. We have big dreams and big goals, and they’re in the way of that,” she said.