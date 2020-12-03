Days after dominating McNeese State the rebuilding Ole Miss women’s basketball team did something it hadn’t done in almost two years – it won against a major conference opponent.
Transfers Shakira Austin and Donetta Johnson led the Rebels to a 70-53 win against Kansas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge before a socially-distanced crowd at The Pavilion Thursday night.
Johnson had 21 points, Austin 18 and five rebounds.
No one else scored in double figures for Ole Miss (2-0).
Snudda Collins, the 6-foot-1 Brookhaven freshman who was 5 for 8 from 3-point range in the Rebels’ 99-44 season-opening win had five points on 2-for-9 shooting. She was 1 for 3 from the arc.
While the offense was spotty the defense was more consistent. Kansas shot 32 percent, and Ole Miss forced 25 turnovers leading to 26 points.
“We want to dictate and disrupt. We want to pick up full court and be in the passing lanes. It we didn’t they would have really punished us,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We didn’t want to allow them to reverse the ball, to see open people. We just wanted to collectively play defense.”
Ole Miss had not won against a major conference opponent since defeating Vanderbilt 65-60 on Valentines Night in 2019.
Kansas was 15-14 last year, just 4-14 in Big 12 play.
The Rebels defended the paint in the first quarter, and Kansas hit only one of its first 10 field goal attempts.
The Jayhawks, though, stayed close with free throw shooting, and things got better for KU on offense when Austin picked up her second foul with 45.2 seconds left in the first quarter.
Ole Miss had leads of 11 points twice and 13 once, but couldn’t apply the knock-out punch through the first three quarters.
“Offensively we have a long way to go, but we’ll clean that up,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Our chemistry is not there yet. Our whole team is new. They have to play to get that. We’ve been spending a lot of time on the defensive end.”
Austin played only eight minutes in the first half. Her third quarter return stabilized things for a while, but the Jayhawks were within three points again after a transition bucket with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third.
Austin went to the bench with her fourth foul with 6:36 left, the resulting free throws cutting the Rebels’ lead to 57-50.
Ole Miss shifted gears then and put the game away with a 9-0 run. Johnson had a 3-pointer, and freshman Madison Scott had two transition baskets in the run.
“We didn’t play strong enough or tough enough with the basketball,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. “We were happy with the third quarter in terms of how we competed and the physicality we played with, it was non-existent in the first, second and fourth quarters.”