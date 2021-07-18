Here are few questions you can expect Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to be asked on Tuesday afternoon:
Who is the Rebels’ next great wide receiver?
Matt Corral and Jerrion Ealy are among the top quarterback/running back tandems in college football. But who will be catching Corral’s darts?
Elijah Moore (1,193 receiving yards in 2020), a second round pick of the Jets, is gone. Tight end Kenny Yeboah (524 yards) has also embarked on his NFL career.
The leading candidates to emerge are seniors Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders (417 yards and 376 yards) and sophomore Jonathan Mingo (379 yards). Will any single receiver replace Moore? Will a youngster or a surprising player emerge?
How much better is the defense?
Let’s not mince words – the Rebels’ defense was bad in 2020. Surrendering 38.3 points per game, including three efforts of 50 points or more allowed, is the kind of statistic conference doormats get used to seeing.
Does the defense need to be the best in the conference? No, though Kiffin wouldn’t be upset if it came to fruition. But it needs to get better.
Can they beat the best?
Ole Miss played against seven bowl teams in 2020 (bowl eligibility rules were thrown out due to COVID-19 weirdness); the Rebels went 3-4 in those games.
Against ranked teams, Kiffin and Co. went 1-2, with the victory coming against No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl.
Ole Miss finished the season hot, winning four of five. Three of those wins were against sub-.500 teams, though. The 2021 schedule is once again a gauntlet, as the Rebels face seven teams that made bowl games last season.
Can Ole Miss consistently beat the good teams on the schedule? How the Rebels perform against top-tier squads is going to be the difference between a nice year and a special year.