The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder from Baton Rouge, Louisiana plays at Southern University Lab School. He had offers from Florida State, Baylor, Georgia Tech and Tulane, among others.
Foster is the second offensive line commit and third from Louisiana in the Rebels’ 2024 class, which currently ranks No. 32 nationally, per 247Sports. Ole Miss also has a commitment from Natchitoches Central’s Joseph Cryer. The Rebels signed three offensive lineman in their 2023 class, headlined by four-star Brycen Sanders from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Two offensive lineman from the 2022 class are still with the Rebels as well — Cam East and Preston Cushman. Ole Miss also added seniors Quincy McGee and Victor Curne through the transfer portal this offseason from UAB and Washington, respectively.
Ole Miss returns plenty of veteran talent up front this coming season, with four full-time starters back from 2022. Senior center Caleb Warren and guard/tackle Jeremy James are both seniors, however. The Rebels started a pair of redshirt freshmen at the tackle spots last season in Micah Pettus and Jayden Williams. Both are back in 2023 but are draft eligible next spring. Junior guard Eli Acker has started nine games in his career.
The Rebels currently have nine commits in their 2024 class, which includes a trio of four-star prospects. Bay Springs defensive lineman Kamron Beavers and Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffery Rush are both ranked inside 247Sports Composite’s top-200 players, while quarterback Demond Williams (Chandler, Arizona) currently ranks just outside the top-300. Five of the Rebels’ nine commits are from Mississippi.
