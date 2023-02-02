Despite a stellar overall defensive effort, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team was unable to knock off Tennessee on the road, falling in Knoxville 65-51. The Rebels (18-5, 7-3 SEC) trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter but cut it to six with seven minutes to play. The Lady Vols (17-8, 9-1) closed out the game strong, however, keeping the Rebels from their first win against Tennessee since 2017.
Ole Miss hosts Florida Sunday at 3 p.m.
Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ loss.
The defense will continue to play
While Ole Miss didn’t have its best scoring output, the Rebels were stifling on defense as usual, holding the Lady Vols to 65 points on 36.2% from the field, well below their season averages of 76.6 points on 44.9% from the field. Ole Miss came in surrendering just 55 points per game (22nd) on 35.4% from the field (18th) and, for the most part, played up to that standard in a tough road environment.
The Rebels have to end quarters better offensively
Ole Miss ended the first and second quarters with scoring droughts of 2:40 and 2:23, respectively, preventing the Rebels from gaining ground despite their strong defense. They scored two points in the final four minutes of the third quarter, and after cutting a 13-point lead down to six in the fourth, were outscored 18-10 the final seven minutes of play.
The Rebels were within single-digits for much of the game but didn't make up ground late in quarters.
Ole Miss’ guards can hold their own
Senior Angel Baker didn’t start Thursday night but was a spark off the bench, scoring 14 points in just 20 minutes. Twelve of Baker’s points came in the second half.
Senior Marquesha Davis — who scored 20 points in the Rebels’ 19-point comeback against Arkansas on Sunday — was second on the team Thursday with 11 points and grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds. Davis has scored in double-figures each of the last four games.
