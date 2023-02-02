Yolett McPhee-McCuin

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin led the Rebels to a 23-9 turnaround campaign in 2021-22.

 AP

Despite a stellar overall defensive effort, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team was unable to knock off Tennessee on the road, falling in Knoxville 65-51. The Rebels (18-5, 7-3 SEC) trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter but cut it to six with seven minutes to play. The Lady Vols (17-8, 9-1) closed out the game strong, however, keeping the Rebels from their first win against Tennessee since 2017.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.