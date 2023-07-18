djr-2022-11-25-sport-zach-arnett-twp1 (copy)

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett celebrates a third down stop near the goal line in the 2022 Egg Bowl.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

OXFORD — It’s hard to tell where Ole Miss will be ahead of the 120th Egg Bowl.

Newsletters

james.murphy@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you