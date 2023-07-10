Mississippi Alabama Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, greets Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

OXFORD – In a season where Ole Miss hopes to reach new heights under head coach Lane Kiffin, its SEC schedule starts with as big a challenge as one can have.

Newsletters

james.murphy@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you