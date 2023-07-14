SEC Players To Watch Football

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) plays against Charleston Southern during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has racked up 119 catches for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns through his first two seasons. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

 John Bazemore

OXFORD – After getting Vanderbilt in one of their crossover games this upcoming season, the Ole Miss Rebels get as tough a draw as you can get.

Newsletters

james.murphy@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you