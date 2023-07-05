Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) and running back Quinshon Judkins (4) prepare for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
OXFORD – Ole Miss football is set to return in less than two months. It’ll be the program's fourth season under Lane Kiffin, who hopes to take a big step forward in the vaunted SEC West.
Though the Rebels lost five of their last six games a year ago, including the Egg Bowl and the Texas Bowl, they bring back a great deal of production along with incoming transfers to solidify some weaknesses.
Their journey will start with a home tilt against the Mercer Bears.
Game: Mercer at Ole Miss
When: Sept. 2
Where: Oxford, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Time/TV: 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Series history: You’d have to go back to 1911 to find the last and only time Mercer and Ole Miss have faced one another. The Rebels beat the Bears on the road, 34-0.
Mercer’s 2022 season: The Bears won nine of their first 11 games, but lost their last two games to Furman and Sanford to finish 7-4 and fourth in the Southern Conference.
Mercer averaged 38.2 points per game in 2022, good for sixth in the FCS.
Mercer coaches: Head coach, Drew Cronic (fourth season), offensive coordinator Bob Bodine (fourth season), defensive coordinator Joel Taylor (fourth season), special teams coordinator David A. Cole (fourth season).
Mercer players to know
LB Isaac Dowling: Dowling was perhaps Mercer’s most valuable defensive player from a season ago. The junior led Mercer in total tackles (100) and solo tackles (48).
WR Ty James: The Bears return a perimeter player that could give the Rebels trouble. James was Mercer’s leading receiver in 2022, hauling in 52 catches for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns. The junior led the team in the latter two categories.
His workload is set to increase with Devron Harper, who led the Bears with 78 catches a year ago, having now graduated.
RB Al Wooten II: Wooten returns as the Bears’ leader in carries (130) and rushing yards (495). The junior headlines a deep running back room that also includes Austin Douglas and Brandon Marshall.
CB Cameron Sims: The Memphis native spent three years at Georgia State before transferring to Mercer ahead of the 2022 season. That year, he deflected three passes and intercepted two balls for the Bears.
