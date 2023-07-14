OXFORD — By this point in the 2023 season, Ole Miss will have been through the ringer in terms of its schedule.
The Rebels get a top-10 team in week two, three tough games to start their SEC schedule and a juggernaut in their third to last game of the season.
For their penultimate game of the regular season, the Rebels come back to Oxford for their final home game of the year.
Game: Louisiana-Monroe at Ole Miss
When: Nov. 18
Where: Oxford, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Time/TV: TBD
Series history: The teams have played four times in their history, with Ole Miss winning all four games. The teams last played in 2018, when the Rebels won 70-21 in Oxford.
Louisiana-Monroe’s 2022 season: The Warhawks started 2-2, then lost four straight games. After bouncing back with wins over Texas State and Georgia State, they fell back with losses to Troy and Southern Miss. The team finished fifth in the Sun Belt West and failed to qualify for a bowl game.
Coaches: Head Coach, Terry Bowden (third season), Offensive Coordinator, Matt Kubik (second season, second stint), Defensive Coordinator, Vic Koennig (second season), Special Teams Coordinator, Jason Rollins (first season).
Louisiana-Monroe players to know
Isaiah Woullard, RB: Woullard graduated from Presbyterian High School in Hattiesburg in 2017 before spending the next five years at Ole Miss. After battling injuries and not seeing the field much as a Rebel, he transferred to Louisiana-Monroe this offseason.
With the team’s top three rushers no longer on the team, the graduate transfer could factor into the offense and have an impact quickly. Woullard had 103 carries for 472 yards and four touchdowns with Ole Miss.
Tyrone Howell, WR: Howell is a sixth-year senior who led the Warhawks in all receiving categories a year ago. He had 50 catches for 852 yards and six touchdowns.
Tristan Driggers, LB: Driggers was second on the Warhawks with 63 total tackles and 37 solo tackles. He also led the team with three interceptions and deflected two passes.
Deuce Mayberry, CB: The junior defensive back leads Louisiana-Monroe with five pass deflections to go with 31 total tackles and 26 solo tackles.
