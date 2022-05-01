Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
“I would agree with that,” said Henkes, the Rebels’ coach.
“I had a lot of older gentlemen tell me they cried when it happened because they never thought they’d see the day. It was a great feeling to give such a sense of pride and joy to so many in the community.”
It was the first team national championship for Ole Miss since football in 1962.
The Rebels clinched the championship with a clutch putt by Andrea Lignell, a junior this season.
Given the timing of a spring sport championship there were no students on campus to celebrate with the Rebels.
Instead they were honored with a parade from the Oxford airport to campus.
Ole Miss was named the fourth seed in this season’s Tallahassee Regional when NCAA pairings were announced on Wednesday.
Mississippi State is there also as the sixth seed.
If the Rebels finish in the top four they’ll advance and will have a chance to defend their title May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The year since winning it all has been like a lot of other years.
A player turned pro, another was out with shoulder surgery.
Key pieces like Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini – now ranked 18th in the country individually – returned. They helped tutor young players who have made significant contributions.
The Rebels were fourth in stroke play at the SEC championship two weeks ago.
They reach postseason ranked No. 22 as a team.
“I think we’ve started to hit our stride,” Henkes said. “We’re starting to see a lot of good things. If we can put it all together at the right time we’ll have a great chance of moving forward.”
The moment was not too big for the Rebels a year ago.
Maybe they weren’t the favorite when play began, but they’d been successful, and they believed in themselves.
“We just did all the right things at the right time, and that’s what it takes for any team to win the national championship,” Henkes said.
People still talk to Henkes about that time.
“It’s always nice to talk about, but at the same time we want to move forward. We have our goals that we want to accomplish this year. We’re trying to stay focused on that and not live in the past too much.