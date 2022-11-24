Jaemyn Brakefield

Ole Miss players Jaemyn Brakefield, right, and Jayveous McKinnis celebrate after a bucket against Stanford.

 Ole Miss Athletics

Freshman guard Amaree Abram scored 26 points, and Ole Miss defeated Stanford 72-68 in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando Thursday.

