Freshman guard Amaree Abram scored 26 points, and Ole Miss defeated Stanford 72-68 in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando Thursday.
The Rebels, still without one of their dominant scorers in sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin, improved to 5-0 to start the season.
Abram was 12 for 18 from the floor and 2 for 2 from 3-point range. A four-star signee from Port Arthur, Texas, it was a career-high for Abram, whose previous best was eight points against Florida Atlantic.
It was the most points for an Ole Miss freshman since Blake Hinson had 26 against Mississippi State early in 2019.
The Rebels will face Siena Friday at 1:30.
Ole Miss led 29-22 at halftime and shot 50 percent from the floor. The game was tied once in the early minutes, but Ole Miss never trailed.
The Rebels were plus-5 on the glass and outscored Stanford 40-30 in the paint.
Ole Miss also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Jaemyn Brakefield and 15 points and five rebounds from Jayveous McKinnis.
All the Rebels’ scoring came from seven players.
Ole Miss led by 11 points four times in the second half, the last with 8 minutes, 13 seconds to play.
Stanford (2-3) chipped away but could never take the lead.
