OXFORD — As tough as Saturday was — and, to be sure, it was an extremely rough evening for all Ole Miss players and coaches involved — it’s time to move on.
The No. 14 Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) had No. 8 Alabama on the ropes at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, on the verge of a momentous win. Ole Miss led for much of the game and, down six with a little over a minute to play, was at the Crimson Tide’s 14-yard-line and in position to pull off the upset.
Following a sack on third down, sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart was unable to connect with senior Jonathan Mingo in the end zone on fourth-and-15, allowing Alabama to leave Oxford with its seventh-straight win in the series.
Emotions were high postgame, and rightfully so; it’s not every day you get the opportunity to take down mighty Alabama. But with the dust settled, head coach Lane Kiffin knows dwelling on the past isn’t going to change anything, and he explained the frustration he and the team felt in the moment.
“Explaining to the players today (Monday), I think that’s a thing about experience. And as you get older, just understanding — just like your own children — they don’t usually understand what they’re going through and what that moment is and how rare that moment may be,” Kiffin said. “So, I was just frustrated for our players, to be that close, you have the ball in your hands against Alabama, controlling the outcome.
… I told them today, I was in that situation 13 years ago, ball in our hands at Tennessee, going down and kick a field goal to beat Alabama. So, it doesn’t happen very often, that’s why there was a lot of frustration. … We had a chance to finish the game and didn’t do it. It is what it is, you have to move on.”
Ole Miss has no choice but to move on, as the Rebels play Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) on the road this weekend. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
The Rebels and Razorbacks played a classic in Oxford last season, a wild 52-51 victory by Ole Miss that featured nearly 1,300 total yards of offense. Ole Miss secured the victory when Arkansas went for two at the end of regulation and failed to convert.
Make no mistake about it: the focus is now solely on the Razorbacks.
“I’ve kind of moved on already. After I watched the film … I probably moved on yesterday, honestly,” senior safety A.J. Finley said. “So, just watch the game, get all of that stuff out of the way, and move on.”
Kiffin talks officiating
There was a lot of talk on social media during and following Saturday’s game about officiating, particularly in regard to a few hard hits Dart took. Kiffin was asked about the officiating Monday afternoon.
“Yeah, you probably missed me by a day, I probably would have said a lot of different things. But like I said, putting the game behind us. We can’t go back and win the game by calling a different play, changing something. So, it is what it is,” Kiffin said. “Obviously the Jaxson part and after-the-whistle stuff is disappointing. I talked to his mom, just to kind of apologize, even though it’s out of our control. She mentioned, it’s just a shame her son gets treated different based on what SEC program that he’s at on game day and (gets) protected different. It is what it is, and you move on.
“And let’s make sure that quote was right. She said, not me. I really don’t want to get fined today. You can’t fine me for what someone else says.”
Kiffin was then asked a follow-up question about whether he feels different programs get different treatment from officiating crews.
“I mean, that’s been talked about for a long time, being around this conference. I know fans do whatever, but (as) coaches (too). So, I would just say, I’ve been on both sides of it. And I’ll leave it at that.”
