OXFORD — Ole Miss redshirt sophomore Jayden Williams admits it took some time for things to come together for him last season.
After not seeing a single snap as a true freshman in 2021, Williams started all 13 games at left tackle for the Rebels in 2022, helping lead the way for an Ole Miss rushing attack that ranked third nationally with 256.6 yards per game.
Williams and Micah Pettus were redshirt freshmen bookends at the tackle spots last season; as a team, Ole Miss gave up just 16 sacks in 2022. The average of 1.23 sacks allowed per game was tied for 23rd nationally.
Things weren’t always perfect early on last season, but by the end of the year, however, Williams says it felt like things clicked.
“I had some struggles in the beginning of the year. It wasn’t like a talent thing, it was more of like, just trying to figure out what was going on sometimes and just being in a bad position and stuff,” Williams said. “But towards the end of the year, I felt like I started picking it up more and more as the season went on and got more comfortable out there.”
Ole Miss returns four of five starters on the offensive line from last season. The lone departed starter is guard Nick Broeker, a seventh-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills. His likely replacement is redshirt junior Eli Acker, who has made nine starts in his career.
There is a lot on the offensive tackles’ plate that took some time for Williams to fully get a grasp on last season.
“The tackles, they control the alley,” Williams said. “So like, looking in, seeing nickels and safeties coming down. Just noticing little stuff to help the whole O-line.”
The Rebels also return record-setting sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins, incumbent junior starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, junior tight end Michael Trigg and senior wide receivers Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins. That’s in addition to the high-profile offensive transfers Ole Miss brought in via the portal, headlined by senior wide receivers Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin and tight end Caden Prieskorn.
Ole Miss averaged 33.5 points per game last season, which ranked 28th nationally and fifth in the SEC.
The Rebels brought in Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders this offseason to bolster the quarterback room. Sanders started 41 games with the Cowboys and was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2021. He and Dart have been battling for the starting quarterback job, and Williams says he likes what he’s seen from the USC transfer since last season ended. Williams commended Dart's increased comfort level and control.
“That’s my man. That’s my man. I talk to Dart all the time. We’ll be the last two in the locker room sometimes, I just sit and chop it up with him," Williams said. "I love him. Good dude on and off the field.”
Judkins earns All-American honors
Judkins was named a preseason first-team All-American by the AP Monday. Judkins set Rebels single-season rushing records as a true freshman in 2022 with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Judkins was also named preseason first-team All-SEC and is on the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watchlists.
“It’s awesome, just how much he loves football. He’ll do it all. Like earlier, he had a block in practice, like he was the lead blocker on a little sweep play,” Prieskorn said of his teammate. “… The unselfishness he has — as just someone who all these awards, all this attention on him — and just how good a person he is. He’s just a different human being.”
Coleman returns
Ole Miss senior linebacker Khari Coleman was back practicing with the team Monday. Head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters last week that Coleman had been “removed from activities” with the team due to a disciplinary matter.
