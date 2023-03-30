OXFORD — Last season, Ole Miss boasted one of the top running back duos in college football with Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. The two ran for a combined 2,503 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground in 2022-23, helping the Rebels boast the No. 3 rushing attack nationally.
While Judkins — now a sophomore following his historic debut campaign — returns, Evans entered the NFL Draft, leaving a large void in terms of returning rushing production.
Senior Ulysses Bentley IV very well could have been a significant part of the running back rotation last year after transferring from SMU in the offseason. But the native Texan suffered a pair of torn wrist ligaments that required surgery, he said, and he never really found his stride.
Bentley is healthy now, however, and ready for whatever role comes his way in 2023.
“It was definitely frustrating, just to get injured and be out,” Bentley said. “I wish I was just out there with those guys last year. But I was just glad to … get to the point of knowing the offense better and all that type of stuff.”
Bentley starred for the Mustangs, including a 2020 campaign where he rushed for 913 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named first-team All-AAC. He had just 16 carries in six games last year for the Rebels, finishing with 73 rushing yards. He scored four rushing touchdowns in the first three games of the season but had just two carries in three games played after Sept. 17.
Judkins was named first-team All-SEC last year after running for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns, both Ole Miss program records. With Evans no longer in the fold and Isaiah Woullard and Kentrel Bullock having departed via the transfer portal, the Rebels return just 20 carries from running backs outside of Judkins, with 80% of those belonging to Bentley (junior Bobo Miller and sophomore Matt Jones combined for the other four).
In each of the three seasons under head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels have had at least two running backs run for 400 yards or more in every campaign. Ole Miss will also add four-star freshman running back signee Kedrick Reescano, though he is not on-campus this spring.
There will more than likely be carries to go around.
“My role is to be, this year, is just a leader for the offense and just for the team and just go out there and be able to run the ball all day long,” Bentley said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.