The last thing you want to feel on National Signing Day is disappointment.
It’s the day that hope reigns supreme.
No matter what misery has attached itself to anyone’s football season signing day is when that five-star kid surprises and stays in state, or your coach praises three-star “sleepers” that he out-recruited the competition to sign.
Signing day is big business because hope sells.
For all the excitement generated by Ole Miss football in its first 10-win regular season the early signing day without a quarterback left some fans wanting more.
If early signing day was a whimper at the finish Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have been loud and proud in the transfer portal.
Players are on the move like never before, and for some decisions on where to resume their careers as amateur athletes will be based on the potential for a Name, Image and Likeness deal.
The new freedom of movement age of college athletics tears at the core of what, for so many, anchors their love affair with their schools and sports, memories of big wins and special times on campus when they themselves were students.
In short, the transfer portal is antithesis of loyalty.
Fans now complain about the lack of loyalty of a given player while welcoming a key performer from another team.
The popularity of the portal with college football fans may yet to be determined, but in this confusing time this much is clear: Nobody’s going to put the toothpaste back in the tube.
The portal is here, and the coaches who figure out how to use it to their advantage will win games.
Kiffin, with the NFL in his background, has called this new world free agency for college football.
On paper he looks to have added potential impact players at quarterback, tight end and running back among other spots.
In November it didn’t look like the Rebels’ high-octane rushing attack would have a hole at running back, but the top three at the position transferred out.
The departure of junior quarterback Matt Corral to the NFL draft was expected.
Now rising sophomore Luke Altmyer, considered the Rebels’ future at the position a year ago, will have the fight of his career to become a college starter as coveted Southern Cal transfer Jaxson Dart enters the picture at Ole Miss.
Dart's father, Brandon Dart, told the Daily Journal on Sunday that his son, a national high school player of the year in 2020, has not come to Mississippi "to be depth."
All coaches now have to weigh the idea of watching three-star talent develop within the program against bringing in a transfer who could be physically and mentally ahead of the game.
They will be wise to consider that every transfer has a story. Impact players don’t typically pick up and leave situations where everything is wonderful.
As signing day arrives on Wednesday, Ole Miss – with 10 portal pick-ups in pocket – may actually sign no one at all.
But that doesn’t mean there’s no hope.
Kiffin’s deft management of college football’s changing landscape gives the Rebels’ evolving roster the expectation of continued success.