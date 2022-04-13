OXFORD — Tuesday afternoon was a moment more than a year in the making for Ole Miss senior pitcher Max Cioffi. And, just like every other time he has taken the mound, he was nervous. This time was a little different, though.
Cioffi tore the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow last year. Between that and the torn meniscus he suffered early last season, the righty played in just two games in 2021, the most recent coming on April 5, 2021.
The last year of rehabbing his elbow has been a grind. But when he awoke on April 12, a return date that had been circled on the calendar for two weeks, Cioffi admits he was up especially early, like a child on Christmas morning.
It was all finally going to be worth it.
“I was nervous the whole day. Nervous, thankfully turned into adrenaline. But to be honest, I’m nervous every time I pitch,” Cioffi said. “It fuels me, though. It gives me adrenaline and helps me go.”
Cioffi made his 2022 debut against Murray State, entering the game in the seventh inning of an eventual 8-2 Rebels (20-12, 4-8 SEC) win. He pitched one inning, surrendered one hit and struck out two batters.
Cioffi said he has felt more like a coach than player for the better part of a year, unable to help his teammates accomplish their lofty goals. Now back in the fold, the Chicago native will try and help Ole Miss get back on track in SEC play. The Rebels have lost their last three conference games.
Ole Miss travels to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks in a three-game series starting Thursday. First pitch for the opener is 6 p.m.
“(Rehabbing is) mundane. It’s a grind. He’s done this with just us for the last couple months,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “But to see him do it in a real game with people in the stands against another team’s really a cool moment.”
Cioffi admits there were times when he second guessed himself through the process, whether he should even come back for his final year of college baseball. But at the end of the day, it’s what he needed to do.
“You have to be patient. You have to trust that you’re doing the right thing. Sometimes you can have thoughts back and forth, did I make the right decision? Should I be starting my life?” Cioffi said. “But this is what I wanted to do, and you just kind of have to stay true to your roots and stay true to yourself.”