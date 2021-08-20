OXFORD — Chase Rogers needed to come home.
The all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns in the history of Mississippi prep football, Rogers played his high school football at St. Stanislaus, about 300 miles south of Oxford in the southern part of the state.
Rogers was a three-star recruit and was paired in high school with quarterback Myles Brennan, now at LSU, comprising one of the most lethal pass-catch combinations in the country. The senior played his first two years of college football at Louisiana-Lafayette, where he was named third-team All-Sun Belt in 2017.
Much of those two seasons in Lafayette were marred by injuries, however, and Rogers played in just 11 games over that span. It was admittedly not an easy part of his young life.
“It just wasn’t the right place for me. I was in a bad spot mentally,” Rogers said. “I felt like I had to get out of there and come back home where I always should have been.”
Rogers transferred to Ole Miss and sat out the 2019 season. Playing behind star Kenny Yeboah in 2020, Rogers caught just three passes for the Rebels. Yeboah is in the NFL now, however, and Rogers is prepared to make the most of the opportunity he’s been desperately waiting for.
“I’ve improved in my route running, ball skills on the edge, the perimeter,” Rogers said. “Blocking, that’s been there, and it’s just even getting better.”
Yeboah caught 27 passes last season for 524 yards, averaging just under 20 yards per reception. While it’s unrealistic to automatically expect that type of production from Rogers, head coach Lane Kiffin said the tight end has impressed in camp despite dealing with a few nagging injuries.
Rogers said he expects to be a bigger part of the passing game this fall.
“He’s been limited for part of it … But he seems to be back close to full strength now,” Kiffin said. “He had a really good day (Thursday). Scored a touchdown in the red zone there. He’s done a really good job and really does everything pretty well.”
While pass catching always gets the headlines, Rogers’ in-line blocking is something he takes a great deal of pride in. As he so eloquently stated, “I like to hit people.”
“I’ve always been physical through the years, peewee through high school ball,” Rogers said. “It’s always something I like to do, get dirty and get involved. … I just took that aspect of the game and just kept going, kept running with it.”
While it might have taken him a little longer than he would have liked, Rogers finally feels like he’s where he belongs. It was a roundabout way home, but that’s exactly where he ended up — home.
“When I got (back) here, nothing changed. I’m back home. I felt comfortable,” Rogers said. “Everything was great.”