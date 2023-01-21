Leading by three at halftime, Arkansas started Saturday’s second half against Ole Miss on a 11-2 run — a stretch where the Rebels hit just 1 of 6 shots from the field — and took a 21-point lead with 6:16 to play.
Ole Miss used an 11-1 run of its own — spurred on by a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin — to eventually cut the lead down to 10 late, though it ultimately wasn’t enough in a 69-57 loss at Bud Walton Arena.
The Rebels (9-10, 1-6) were outscored 37-28 in the second half.
After shooting better than 52% from the field in the first half, Ole Miss was held to just under 38% in the second. Ole Miss also committed 17 turnovers in the game and finished 6 of 18 on layups.
Leading scorer Matthew Murrell left the game in the second half with a right knee injury and was in obvious pain on the floor for several minutes. The junior leads Ole Miss with 15.6 points per game. He will be evaluated in the coming days, head coach Kermit Davis said.
Ruffin and senior forward Jayveous McKinnis led the Rebels with 10 points each.
“It’s definitely a momentum shift (when Murrell went down),” Ruffin said. “When I (saw) him go down and I kind of subbed in, I kind of just tried to give guys some kind of energy, some kind of positive note for us to go off of, because it’s a tough play when you see one of your leaders go down. So I was just trying to be a leader in that moment.”
Both teams got off to hot starts in the first five minutes, hitting a combined 9 of 15 from the field. Arkansas (13-6, 2-5) led 10-9 early, but the Rebels responded with six-straight points over a 47-second span, highlighted by a steal and monstrous dunk from senior forward Myles Burns.
The Rebels suffered a nearly five-minute field goal drought late in the half, though, allowing the Razorbacks to take a three-point halftime lead. The Rebels held Arkansas to 42% from the field and forced the Razorbacks into 11 3-point attempts in the first, five below their season average for an entire game.
Arkansas’ strong second half came in part due to uncharacteristically sharp shooting from deep. The Razorbacks ranked 343rd nationally with less than five made 3-pointers per game but hit five in the second half alone, with two apiece coming from forward Jordan Walsh and guard Davonte Davis.
The Razorbacks have thrived when going downhill this season, averaging 11.7 fastbreak points per game. The Rebels forced Arkansas into shots they wanted the Razorbacks to take; Arkansas just happened to make those shots Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas finished 8 of 20 from deep in the game.
“I thought we gave up too much dribble penetration (in the second half). They average making about four (3-pointers) a game in our league, so we were really trying to focus on the gaps. I thought we did a really good job in the first half … and then we had just some turnovers,” Davis said. “ … That’s the way to play Arkansas, get in the gaps. And still with that, we hold them to under 70 points to give yourself a chance to win. We just couldn’t generate enough offense.”
Guard Anthony Black led led Arkansas with 17 points while Davis scored 16. Guard Joseph Pinion and Walsh each finished with 13 points. Davis and Pinion each hit three 3-pointers.
Ole Miss hosts Missouri at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
