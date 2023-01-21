Mississippi Arkansas Basketball

Mississippi forward Jayveous McKinnis (00) dunks the ball against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

Leading by three at halftime, Arkansas started Saturday’s second half against Ole Miss on a 11-2 run — a stretch where the Rebels hit just 1 of 6 shots from the field — and took a 21-point lead with 6:16 to play.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.