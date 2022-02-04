OXFORD — There wasn’t much mystery when Mike Bianco stepped to the podium Friday afternoon.
The 2022 lineup is almost exactly the same as it was in 2021, when Ole Miss baseball came one game short against Arizona of making it to the College World Series. The pitching staff looks different, but still has talent. And, above all else, the expectation remains the same — to make it to Omaha, Nebraska for the first time in eight years.
“I would think that you would always have that expectation. We haven’t been since 2014. But we’ve been really close,” Bianco told reporters at Friday’s media day availability. “It’s one game, you have to play a little bit better, you have to pitch a little bit better, you have to swing it a little bit better. But I see no reason why this team doesn’t have an opportunity to get to Omaha.”
The most prolific hitting team in the SEC from a season ago returns largely in-tact, including a now-healthy first baseman Tim Elko, star shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, catcher Hayden Dunhurst and infielder Kevin Graham.
Ole Miss (45-22 overall, 18-12 SEC) averaged 7.1 runs per game last season and batted a conference-best .288.
“That’s a lot of offense, and that’s nice. The problem is you’re on the other side of the ball as well,” Bianco said. “And so from a pitching standpoint, we probably didn't pitch it as well as I would like or hope.”
Without much hesitation, Bianco rattled off his vision of this season’s starting nine for the first game — senior Kevin Graham in left field, sophomore T.J. McCants or senior Justin Bench in center, senior Hayden Leatherwood or sophomore Kemp Alderman in right, Bench or sophomore Reagan Burford at third base, Gonzalez at shortstop, junior Peyton Chatagnier at second, Elko at first, Dunhurst at catcher and Ben Van Cleve or sophomore Calvin Harris at designated hitter.
In 268 innings during the fall — the equivalent of about 30 games — the Rebels hit 51 home runs and stole 77 bases, Bianco said.
“There’s always some question marks (with a lineup),” Bianco said. “This year, not as many question marks.”
Junior right-handed pitcher Derek Diamond will start the season opener against Charleston Southern, Bianco said.
Among the pitchers expected to step into bigger roles without starters Doug Nikhazy, Gunnar Hoglund or closer Taylor Broadway on the roster are Diamond, Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer Josh Gaddis, sophomore Jack Dougherty, senior Brandon Johnson, freshman and Tupelo-native Hunter Elliott.
What this year’s team might lack in front-line firepower on the mound, it makes up for in depth. In Bianco’s own words, “we probably have more depth and more talent than we did a year ago” as a pitching staff.
In Diamond’s eyes, because the rotation was set at the top last season, there wasn’t as much urgency within the pitching staff; everyone knew who was going to start. This year, however, it’s open season.
“I think one of the issues last year was, we were a bit top heavy, which seems obvious. We had Gunnar and Doug, who were monsters, to head the staff,” Diamond said. “This year, it’s been very, very competitive. And I think that’s a huge thing. The competitiveness is increased tenfold. So, we’re going to be really, really good through the back end, which we didn’t have last year.”
The ending to last year’s season still stings for the Rebels. It has remained a motivation through offseason workouts, according to Dunhurst.
“Just to not have that feeling that we had on the last game, when we had to leave and we weren’t going to Omaha. We definitely don’t want to have that feeling,” Dunhurst said. “Whenever we work out or do other things, we don’t have to talk about it, but we can see through each other that, you know, you never want to have that feeling again and just being one game shy of your goal.
“We don’t want it to end this year. (We) want to end on a win.”