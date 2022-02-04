OXFORD – The Ole Miss baseball coach met with media to discuss the upcoming season Friday.
Mike Bianco again led the discussion.
For a handful of days late last June it was unclear if third-winningest coach in SEC history would return for his 22nd season with the Rebels.
After the resignation of LSU’s Paul Mainieri, Bianco had conversations with the LSU administration about leading the program where he played and later coached, the school from which he and his wife Cammie graduated.
It was an unusual situation, a sitting SEC head coach whose name lingered as a job candidate at another conference school.
Through that time Bianco kept an open line of communication with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter.
“Through the whole thing, the few days, we were in constant contact,” Bianco said. “Keith understood. He’s working at his alma mater.”
Bianco also kept an open line of communication with Ole Miss players which was more difficult than walking across campus to visit with Carter.
Players were scattered then, some at various summer baseball assignments, some back at their homes.
While Carter received constant updates news reached players not quite in “real time.”
“When we first heard the rumors that coach Mainieri announced he was done I thought, ‘No way coach will go,’” junior right-handed pitcher Derek Diamond said. “Then we didn’t hear from him for like a week or two, and I started to ask questions.”
Player updates in June were mostly text messages and Zooms.
While Diamond was asking questions so were the Biancos, of themselves and of LSU.
From their standpoint the players saw what they were able to accomplish in a season in which multiple key players missed the field for weeks at a time with various injuries.
Finally in May one of their two dominant starters, a soon-to-be first-round pick, was gone for the rest of the year.
Suddenly in June the Rebels, again tantalizingly close to the College World Series in 2021, a team that returned every position starter from an offense that led the SEC in hitting and finished second in runs score, hits and RBIs, faced the possibility of transition and new relationships.
As the LSU coaching search unfolded Bianco remained at Ole Miss.
Bianco on Friday praised an experienced offense that continued to hit, run and score in fall practice and scrimmages.
He spoke of managing pitchers while working to rebuild the Rebels’ starting rotation.
What he hasn’t had to manage are hurt feelings. The experience level of an older roster has helped with that.
Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst, an All-SEC pick last year, called the Bianco-LSU contact “unusual,” but he acknowledged mitigating circumstances.
“The more you mature and the older you get you realize that baseball is not the most important thing in the world. Your faith is the most important, family. He had to deal with something that was bigger than baseball,” Dunhurst said.
Now the Rebels hope a loaded offense and rebuilt pitching staff will help them deal with their Omaha Obstacle.
Ole Miss has finished one game from Omaha in the last two NCAA Tournaments.
It’s on Bianco’s mind too as he shared with players when announcing his LSU conversation was complete.
“He said, ‘I went down, but that’s not going to be what I’m doing. I’m coming back, and we’re going to Omaha,’” Diamond said.