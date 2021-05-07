COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Will Frizzell homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth, and Texas A&M defeated No. 12 9-8 in the first game of their SEC series at Blue Bell Park Friday night.
It was just the sixth SEC win for the Aggies (26-22, 6-17 SEC) who lost two one-run games will being swept at Mississippi State last weekend.
Frizzell’s team-leading 14th home run came off Jack Dougherty, the fourth Ole Miss pitcher.
The Aggies chased Ole Miss starter Gunnar Hoglund in only two-thirds of an inning. Hoglund gave up two hits and a walk and faced only five batters.
Hoglund was scratched from his LSU start two weeks and was masterful against South Carolina last week when he allowed only one hit, walked none and struck out nine.
Bianco said discomfort in the forearm returned for Hoglund.
“He actually had some stiffness in his forearm and just didn’t feel good. You could tell in the first inning. The velocity wasn’t bad, but the command just wasn’t good,” Bianco said.
A&M put up five runs in the fifth to lead 8-4, but Ole Miss (31-13, 13-9 SEC)) tied the game with back-to-back home runs from Hayden Leatherwood and Cael Baker and RBI hits from Hayden Dunhurts and TJ McCants.
Ole Miss got the leadoff man on in the ninth with a single from Justin Bench and a two-out hit from Leatherwood to put runners at the corners, but Baker struck out to end the inning.
The Rebels had 14 hits to the Aggies’ nine.
Leatherwood had three hits, and eight starters hit safety.
Game 2 is Saturday at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPNU.