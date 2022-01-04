OXFORD – The 2021 season for No. 8 Ole Miss may have just ended with a heartbreaking 21-7 loss to No. 6 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, but it’s never too early to look ahead to 2022.
The Rebels finished their breakthrough season 10-3 but were unable to give quarterback Matt Corral the storybook ending he deserved. Corral went down with an ankle injury late in the first quarter and spent the remainder of the game on crutches, forcing true freshman Luke Altmyer into the game. Coach Lane Kiffin told reporters after the game that Corral’s x-rays came back negative.
Here are a few takeaways from the Sugar Bowl and what they might mean for the Rebels next fall.
The lines need to improve
The numbers themselves tell enough of the story — Ole Miss quarterbacks were sacked 10 times Saturday night, and Rebel pass rushers were unable to register any sacks of their own. Beyond statistics, however, is the eyeball test. And that didn’t provide a particularly glowing review of the line play, either.
The Rebels’ offensive line was unable to get a consistent push at the point of attack on either side of the run game, allowing Baylor to rush for 279 yards on 6.8 yards per carry and Ole Miss to 138 on 2.6 a carry. It was more evident on the passing side of things, as the Bears’ pass rushers were able to charge up the field and get in the way of both Corral and Altmyer, forcing quarterback runs passes to be thrown when plays were still developing down the field.
Strength at the point of attack is always going to be crucial, but it has reared its head on a few occasions, most glaringly in Tuscaloosa against Alabama in October. On that day, the Rebels were largely unable to protect Corral, open run lanes and stuff the Crimson Tide’s offensive game plan. The Sugar Bowl looked eerily similar, though Baylor did it defensively largely through blitzing linebackers. The result, though, was largely the same.
They need to figure out who the next quarterback is
Altmyer was tossed into an unenviable situation. In what was supposed to be Corral’s swan song, Altmyer had to take the pressure of the world on his own shoulders. He had freshman moments to be sure — he threw two interceptions, including a 96-yard pick-six that provided the first half’s only points.
Altmyer also had moments where he looked every bit the part of a four-star recruit. His perfectly arced touchdown to senior Braylon Sanders was a thing of beauty. His escape from a sure safety, subsequent scramble to his left and 29-yard dart to senior Dontario Drummond showed elite arm talent.
“Matt is a special player, a special leader and a special player. So when he's not there, he brings a lot of juice to the team and obviously a lot of excitement and a lot of hope,” senior linebacker Chance Campbell said after the Sugar Bowl. “I think the guys had a lot of trust in Luke [Altmyer], and I'm personally proud of how he stepped in there. As Coach [Lane] Kiffin said, it's a really difficult situation. He's a young guy. I'm proud of him. But when Matt went down, that was tough.”
Ole Miss hasn’t signed a quarterback from the transfer portal yet as they were expected to, and many of the bigger names (Spencer Rattler, Dillon Gabriel, Bo Nix, Kedon Slovis) have since signed elsewhere. There are still some intriguing options, including Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada, Incarnate Word’s Cameron Ward, Florida’s Emory Jones and Texas’ Casey Thompson.
It was hard to ask much more from the true freshman from Starkville in New Orleans, and it really isn’t fair to judge his performance in the Sugar Bowl and project it into what can be expected from him next season and beyond. Corral’s Ole Miss career is done, but expectations remain high for the program, especially offensively.
Defensive continuity could be crucial
The Ole Miss defense did its part in the Sugar Bowl, surrendering 14 points to Baylor’s offense despite being put in some tough situations. Since surrendering 51 points against Arkansas, the Rebels’ defense was mostly stout, surrendering just 20.8 points per game over eight contests.
While Sam Williams' 12.5 sacks was a big reason for the increase in sack numbers this season (Ole Miss is tied for 24th nationally with 2.92 per game despite not registering any against Baylor), the Rebels brought more pressure in Year 2 under co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge.
Durkin is rumored to be a target for Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator vacancy, and with players like Williams, safety Jake Springer and others having finished their Ole Miss careers, keeping one of either Partridge, Durkin or both seems like a must.
The Ole Miss defense gave up nearly 14 points per game less in 2021 than it did in 2020. While another massive step seems unrealistic in 2022, it’s clear the defense is on the right track.