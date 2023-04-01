Andrea Lignell

Andrea Lignell, a senior standout for Ole Miss women's golf, earned the program's highest ever finish at the Augusta National Women's Amateur this weekend.

 Courtesy Ole Miss Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Ole Miss women's golf senior Andrea Lignell capped off what was a historic weekend at the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, earning a third-place finish at the prestigious event held at Augusta National Golf Club.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you